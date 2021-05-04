Newfound Research LLC Has $62,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Newfound Research LLC lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after buying an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $122.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,085. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.