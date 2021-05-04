Newfound Research LLC Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 361 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for about 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $414,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 36.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 245.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.89. 11,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,390. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.41 and a 12-month high of $262.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.