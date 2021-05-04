Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given a $78.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on Newmont (NYSE:NEM) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.07.

NYSE NEM opened at $64.46 on Friday. Newmont has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $72.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,020,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

