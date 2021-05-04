NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 921,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,842 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $69,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.