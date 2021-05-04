NFT Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $13.27 million and $341,882.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000660 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00085292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00070348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $475.62 or 0.00872186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,487.60 or 0.10063116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00101925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00044212 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.