NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in April

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,900 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 604,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,713.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NDRBF stock opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. NIBE Industrier AB has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.93.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, Australia, Asia, and internationally.

