Nichols (LON:NICL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,475.00

Nichols plc (LON:NICL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and last traded at GBX 1,410 ($18.42), with a volume of 8460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,450 ($18.94).

The company has a market capitalization of £521.26 million and a PE ratio of 110.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,348.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,236.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In related news, insider David Rattigan purchased 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,995.55 ($24,817.81).

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

