Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $841.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce sales of $841.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $852.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $830.00 million. Nielsen posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth $104,315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,119 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth about $108,928,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NLSN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,264. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

