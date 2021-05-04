NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 31,804 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.89. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $210.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

