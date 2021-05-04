Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NIO were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NIO by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,210,000 after buying an additional 1,445,126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after buying an additional 8,497,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of NIO by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after buying an additional 4,392,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NIO by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,401,000 after buying an additional 1,603,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Nomura Instinet started coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.