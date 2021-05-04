Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.60

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

