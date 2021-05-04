Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 102.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.34 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $178.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average is $141.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.75.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

