Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.35.

Wayfair stock opened at $280.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.51 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.09.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $217,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,884,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,958,802.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,920,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,388,255. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

