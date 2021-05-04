Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. DA Davidson upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.95.

Shares of VMC opened at $179.68 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.