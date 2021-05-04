Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 71.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after acquiring an additional 54,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $190.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.52. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.21 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 105.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,466.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,503 shares of company stock worth $11,492,484 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

