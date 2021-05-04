Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.04.

SPOT opened at $247.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $143.01 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.34 and a 200 day moving average of $297.76.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

