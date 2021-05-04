Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,672 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,672 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 415,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after acquiring an additional 475,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,522,000 after acquiring an additional 176,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 657,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.25.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

