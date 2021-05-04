NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other NiSource news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

NiSource stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 155,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,590. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.