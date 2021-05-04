NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $279.65 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,405 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises about 1.6% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.32% of Anthem worth $279,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.00.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $391.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,946. The company has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.67. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $389.31.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

