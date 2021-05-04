NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 87,614 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,614 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $62,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PEP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.36. 149,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,645,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.