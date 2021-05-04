NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,700 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.8% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $135,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 205,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,393,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Shares of BABA traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.03. 326,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,243,916. The stock has a market cap of $611.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.16. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

