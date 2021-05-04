NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 53,868 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,868 shares during the period. Nasdaq makes up approximately 1.1% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $183,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Nasdaq by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.94. 18,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,726. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.38 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,022 shares of company stock worth $4,696,498. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

