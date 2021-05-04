Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. DNB Markets cut Nokia from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Nokia by 3,404.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

