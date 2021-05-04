Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SEB Equities upgraded Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Nokia has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nokia by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 4,149,027 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,759 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,393,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Nokia by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,971,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 356,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,804,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the period. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

