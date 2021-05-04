Nord/LB Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €210.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTX. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €189.67 ($223.14).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €208.70 ($245.53) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 52-week high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion and a PE ratio of 46.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €201.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €197.17.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

