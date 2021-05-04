Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $409.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $350.00 to $409.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $390.08.

NYSE:NOC opened at $361.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $362.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

In related news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,891,661,000 after purchasing an additional 246,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,389,000 after purchasing an additional 46,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289,553 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

