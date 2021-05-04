Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues Earnings Results

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

NTR traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $57.72. 193,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,728. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 335.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.