Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.70. Nutrien also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.550-3.250 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $55.96. 1,224,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,728. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.