Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Short Interest Up 23.4% in April

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.