Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CHFS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. 95,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.34. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 173.61% and a negative net margin of 254.26%. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.53% of Nuwellis as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

