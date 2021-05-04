NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $19.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $574.05. 10,099,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,277,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $291.29 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $606.61.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

