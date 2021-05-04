NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.50% from the stock’s current price.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $191.84 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $216.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.09 and a 200-day moving average of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,956,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

