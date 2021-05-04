NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSFDF opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.