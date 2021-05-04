Obee Network (OBEE) 1-Day Volume Tops $13,193.00

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Obee Network has a total market capitalization of $31,837.75 and approximately $13,193.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obee Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Obee Network has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Obee Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00064089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.17 or 0.00273405 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $648.67 or 0.01165486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.02 or 0.00729506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,342.72 or 0.99435472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Obee Network Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official website is obee.info . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Obee Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obee Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obee Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Obee Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obee Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.