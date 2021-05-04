Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.07). Oceaneering International posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OII. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $630,301.50. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 28.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 84,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $11.21 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

