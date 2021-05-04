OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $15,520,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 505,074 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

