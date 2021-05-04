Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Sells $750,500.00 in Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 620,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,316,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Uday Kompella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Uday Kompella sold 20,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $231,200.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00.

NASDAQ OCGN traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 278,239,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,234,508. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

