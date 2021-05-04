Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) SVP Vijay Tammara Sells 4,317 Shares

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $69,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vijay Tammara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $329,001.27.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.68. 278,239,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,234,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

