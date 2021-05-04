OGE Energy (OGE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts expect OGE Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OGE opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

