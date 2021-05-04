Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the March 31st total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.20. 2,164,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,930. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026 and have sold 163,000 shares worth $3,461,110. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 44,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

