Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,009,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,571,000 after purchasing an additional 479,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,051,000 after acquiring an additional 607,938 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Old Republic International by 606.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,406 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,750,000 after acquiring an additional 661,344 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $43,026 and have sold 163,000 shares valued at $3,461,110. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORI opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.