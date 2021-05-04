Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59 million. On average, analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. 15,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,965. The firm has a market cap of $299.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

ONCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.