ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.68-3.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.82. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.680-3.920 EPS.

Shares of OGS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.58. 294,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,379. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $86.07.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $484.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.66 million. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

