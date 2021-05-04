Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $72.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Onto reported strong first-quarter 2021 results, with both the top line and the bottom line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Backed by solid order trends, the company registered record quarterly revenues and remains well poised to continue this momentum on multiple secular growth drivers. Healthy traction in 5G, increased adoption of optical metrology solutions and advanced packaging markets drive Onto Innovation despite COVID-19-related woes. The company has offered a bullish guidance for the second quarter. However, intense competition in the international market and high concentration risks are expected to weigh on its margins. Further, an extensive international footprint makes it susceptible to macroeconomic challenges. A slowdown in production due to the pandemic is expected to impair its operations in China and Taiwan.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.20.

ONTO stock opened at $68.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -360.53 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.01.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,481,795.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,522,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,790 shares of company stock worth $14,690,802. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,756,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 509,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,457,000 after buying an additional 26,954 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

