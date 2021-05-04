Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Ontrak alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

OTRK opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $546.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 2.52. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,699,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Ontrak by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ontrak (OTRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.