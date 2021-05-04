Open Lending (LPRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Open Lending to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Open Lending stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.23. 6,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,482. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

In related news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

