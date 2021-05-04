Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

OPY opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Oppenheimer has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.91 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

