Oppenheimer Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $70.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TWTR. Loop Capital raised their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.53.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of -39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average is $56.76. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $675,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,718 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,273 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.