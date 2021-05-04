Oppenheimer Raises Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $205.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a peer perform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.57.

CCI opened at $187.70 on Monday. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $189.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

