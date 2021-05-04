Opus Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.64. 3,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,298. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.10 and a fifty-two week high of $136.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

